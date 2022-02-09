RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted N3.1billion worth of pangolin scales and elephant tusks from a Siena with registration number KRD 541 HH in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Hameed Ali, made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ali who was represented by the outgoing National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Joseph Attah.

He said that the seizure was carried out on Feb. 2 by men of the CGC Strike Force.

“Upon credible intelligence, the CGC’s Strike Force stormed Lekki area of Lagos and intercepted one Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KRD 541 HH with chassis: STDZA23C955338572 suspected to be loaded with un-Customs goods.

“Immediately, the vehicle with its content, including four occupants (all Nigerians) were taken to the station and detained.

“Upon 100 joint physical examination, the following items were found: 15 sacks of Pangolin scales and four sacks of elephant tusks.

“The total quantity of Elephant tusks intercepted is 145kg while the total quantity of Pangolin scales is 839.4kg with a total value of N3,155,667,500,’’ he said.

Ali noted that the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission, targeting the illegal trade of wildlife from Africa to Asia.

He said what was seen today was the fourth major seizure of Pangolin scales, ivory and other assorted wildlife parts in Nigeria within the last 13 months.

“We wish to specifically commend the Wildlife Justice Commission for their continued commitment to this cause through the provision of credible and actionable intelligence.

“Nigeria Customs appreciates this working synergy and look forward to more,” he said.

