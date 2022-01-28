RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command says it has intercepted 11.931kg of cocaine valued N3,916,624,127 concealed inside a Ford Transit Bus conveying religious books.

Comptroller Bello Jibo, the Area Controller of Customs, Seme Command, displaying 11.931kg of Cocaine in Seme. [NAN]
Comptroller Bello Jibo, the Area Controller of Customs, Seme Command, displaying 11.931kg of Cocaine in Seme. [NAN]

The interception occurred during a stop and search operation along Seme-Badagry expressway on Sunday morning.

Recommended articles

Mr Hussein Abdulahi, the spokesman for the Command, said in a statement on Friday that customs officers also intercepted 31,950 litres of petrol valued N10,041,198 along Badagry creek.

He quoted the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, as saying that the intercepted substance was subjected to test and verification by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Jibo said that the test indicated that it was cocaine weighing 11.913kg, while its street value was estimated to be N3.9billion.

He said that one suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Comptroller said that the command had initiated offensive patrol against the smuggling of petroleum products along the creeks within the Seme and Badagry axis.

According to Jibo, this renewed effort led to the interception of large quantities of petroleum products packaged in sacks on Jan.26.

He said the items were successfully evacuated to the Command premises where an examination was conducted and 1,065 jerrycans of 30 litres each discovered.

“The petroleum product equivalent to 31,950 litres was discovered with Duty Paid Value at N10,041,198.00,” he said.

He commended the sister agencies and relevant stakeholders at Seme border for their assistance.

The CAC reiterated the commitment of his officers and men in enforcing government fiscal policies for overall national growth and development.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Group roots for Tinubu, says he will hand over to youths

Group roots for Tinubu, says he will hand over to youths

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.