Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

According to Ogagbor, the items were intercepted while on routine examination at the ‘D’ wing of the Arrival Hall MMIA, at about 11.05 hours on April 13.

He added that the items were seen in a baggage belonging to one Mr Afolabi Olumide with Passport number B50120017 who arrived from Washington DC via United Airlines.

“The suspected passenger had earlier been accused by Nigeria Immigration Service of illegally being in possession of two International Passports,” he said.

He said that the importation of the firearm contravenes Schedule 4 of the Customs and Excise and Management Act which was an Absolute Prohibition.