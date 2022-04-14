RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has intercepted a pistol with two magazines containing 26 rounds of ammunition.

customs-guns (TribuneOnline)
customs-guns (TribuneOnline)

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSC Victor Ogagbor, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

Recommended articles

According to Ogagbor, the items were intercepted while on routine examination at the ‘D’ wing of the Arrival Hall MMIA, at about 11.05 hours on April 13.

He added that the items were seen in a baggage belonging to one Mr Afolabi Olumide with Passport number B50120017 who arrived from Washington DC via United Airlines.

“The suspected passenger had earlier been accused by Nigeria Immigration Service of illegally being in possession of two International Passports,” he said.

He said that the importation of the firearm contravenes Schedule 4 of the Customs and Excise and Management Act which was an Absolute Prohibition.

“The NCS MMIA command has since handed over the suspect and the arms to the Department of States Services,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

2023: Sen. Bala Mohammed promises technology driven, inclusive government

2023: Sen. Bala Mohammed promises technology driven, inclusive government

NASU, SSANU to embark on indefinite strike

NASU, SSANU to embark on indefinite strike

Osinbajo cautions against climate injustice to Africa

Osinbajo cautions against climate injustice to Africa

8 APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari

8 APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari

Train attack: FG steps up efforts to secure release of kidnapped victims

Train attack: FG steps up efforts to secure release of kidnapped victims

Matawalle worried over gradual return of bandits to Zamfara

Matawalle worried over gradual return of bandits to Zamfara

Presidency condemns Northern Elders call for Buhari's resignation

Presidency condemns Northern Elders call for Buhari's resignation

677 drug traffickers jailed, 3,359 arrested seized - NDLEA

677 drug traffickers jailed, 3,359 arrested seized - NDLEA

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crash on neighbouring homes [Pulse Exclusive]

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crashes on neighboring homes

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)