Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina

He said that the goods include vehicles, foreign rice and pasta, vegetable oil, macaroni, cow skin, premium motor spirit (petrol) and gas cylinders.

Ceci said the customs also seized eight vehicles with DPV of N8.6 million.

He said the ban on the export and import of contraband remains in spite of the reopening of the Jibiya border.

“I want the general public to get this clear, the ban on the importation or exportation of contraband remains enforced.

”So, contraband shouldn’t be imported because the aim is to make the country self-reliant.