The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 6,550 cartons of contraband poultry products between Sept.20 and Sept.24.

The Comptroller, Boyilila Binga, told a correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the seizures were made at Ebeche and Badagry waterways in Lagos State.

Binga revealed that the seizure of the smuggled frozen poultry products was owed to a combination of the command’s intelligence and enforcement capacity.

He said smugglers were getting sophisticated and the customs has devised means that are more sophisticated in order to counter them and renewed effort to give smugglers a run for their money.

The comptroller said it was very obvious that with the border closure, creeks would be their next options, but the officers are keeping vigil as the command will continue the onslaught until the smugglers retreat.

Binga reiterated that the community relationship between the officers and villages along the coast has been of benefit to the success and it has come to stay.

He added that the availability of operations tools and personnel motivation instills prompt response in the men whenever any alert was raised.

NAN reports that the NCS maintains that the importation of poultry products remained prohibited.