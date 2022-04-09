Customs intercept 39,000 litres of petrol along Badagry creeks.

Jibo said the petrol was concealed in 30 litres jerrycans.

He said that the seized petroleum products has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.54 million only.

Jibo noted that the continuous offensive patrol against the smuggling of petroleum product along the creeks within the Seme and Badagry axis by officers and men of the command had recorded yet another massive seizure of the product.

“The arrest was made on April 6, the petrol was packaged in sacks.

“The findings revealed that 1,300 jerry cans of petroleum products in 30 litres each, equivalent to 39,000 litres were discovered.

“This arrest is coming at a time when government is spending huge resources to subside the products to ameliorate the plight of its citizens.

“These unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements are bent on sabotaging the efforts of government.

“It is on this premise that the officers and men of the command, redoubled their efforts with renewed vigour in the fight against smuggling of the petroleum product,” he said.

Jibo attributed the successes recorded to consistency on the part of the management of the NCS in providing the needed logistics, adequate working tools, support and ensuring hard working officers were recognised and rewarded through promotions.

He said that the continuous monitoring and surveillance of the border axis had contributed in suppressing such illegal activities, sending right signal to people involved in such unfortunate act of smuggling to desist and face lawful business.