Speaking at the hand over ceremony in Bauchi, Mr Adesanmi Omiye, the Comptroller of the Federal Operations’ Unit of the service, said the duty paid value of the hemp was worth N840,000.

Omiye said the customs’ operatives made the seizure within Awala area of the Bauchi metropolis.

“The illicit drugs were concealed in foot wears classified under heading 1211 with duty paid value (DPV) of N840,000 only.

“We are handing the seized items to you (NDLEA) for proper investigation and necessary action,” he said

Omiye assured the NDLEA of the service’s continued support, cooperation and synergy to rid the country of illicit drugs.

Mr Shehu Lawal, NDLEA’s head of Narcotics Unit, said the seizure showed the existing synergy between the two agencies.

According to Lawal, security agencies in the state were united in the fight against crime.

He assured the Comptroller that the NDLEA would ensure the culprits were arrested and brought to book.