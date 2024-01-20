ADVERTISEMENT
Customs generates ₦1.13bn in 2023 in Katsina State – Controller

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Command’s Controller, Mohammed Umar, disclosed this on Friday in Katsina while decorating 30 newly promoted officers of the command.

According to him, the success was recorded in spite of the challenges of banditry and border closure with the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He stated that the revenue within the period was a shortfall from the 2023 revenue target of N1.304 billion given to the command.

“This figure represents about 87.8 per cent of the revenue target issued."

Umar added that the command ensured compliance with the directive on border closure by strictly adhering to and enforcing the principles guiding the instruction.

“The command, during the period, intercepted 369 contraband, including used vehicles, tyres, second-hand clothing, vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, among others."

He added that the command made significant progress in fostering synergy with other security agencies for intelligence gathering and improved operations within and outside the border corridors.

According to him, the command has a cordial working relationship with the state government, traditional institutions, and also religious leaders.

We also have a good understanding with border communities, and other stakeholders in the trade supply chain, and such would continue to facilitate trade without compromising economic and national security.

“We could not have achieved this feat without the support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi, his management team, officers and men of the command, and other units of the service,” he said.

He charged the promoted officers to rededicate themselves to work and deliver the service’s constitutional mandate of revenue generation, legitimate trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling.

“You must ensure you behave as responsible officers wherever you find yourselves by giving your uniform the respect it deserves because so many wish to be where you are today,” Umar tasked them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

