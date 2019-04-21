A document released by the office of the Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja showed that the revenue was generated between January and March.

The Federal Government had set a revenue target of N887 billion for NCS in 2019.

However, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) had promised that the figure would be surpassed as the management had earlier set a higher target for the organisation.

The document indicated that NCS got revenue of about N116.5 billion in January, N84.9 billion in February, while N109.8 billion was generated in March.

It showed that the revenue was gotten from the 29 various commands of the service across the country.

According to the document, Apapa Customs command has the highest revenue generated followed by Tincan.

The revenue was generated from import duty, levy, exercise duty and other fees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that customs generated revenue of about N1.2 trillion in 2018.