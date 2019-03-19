The Sub-Committee Chairman, Comptroller Yakubu Salihu, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto, said the committee begun the distribution of the items to alleviate the sufferings of the beneficiaries.

Salihu said the gesture was in line with the customs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to support the less privileged in the society.

He said no fewer than 3, 000 bags of rice, 1, 500 kegs of vegetable oil and other food items would be distributed in the three states.

He listed the items that were distributed in the state to include; 450 bales of second hand clothes, 2, 675 pairs of used shoes, 155 cartons of Tomato Paste, 56 cartons of Soap/Detergents, 45 Cartons of Spaghetti and 65 Cartons of Mosquito coils.

According to him, the items were distributed directly to the benefiting groups as their names were compiled for the support scheme which will be a continuous exercise.

He cautioned orphanage managers, IDP camp administrators and the general public to be wary of any group or persons that might approached them for any processes because NCS has no intermediary on the scheme.

Meanwhile, Mr Umar Gimba, the NCS Controller in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command displayed 480 bags of foreign rice concealed in a fertilizer bags which were smuggled into the country.

Gimba said the items have N5.5 million Duty Paid Value (DPV) and were intercepted in a truck along Sokoto-Gusau road on March 16, 2019.

He said smugglers now used different methods to smuggle contraband items such as rice adding that sometimes, they used fuel tankers, bags of Beans and fertilizer bags in order to beat Customs patrol teams.

“The seizures were made through surveillance and diligent patrol by our men as well as increased synergy with community members,” he said.

The Comptroller assured more vigilant efforts to ensure smuggle free society and advised smugglers to engage in other legal means of livelihood.