Customs collect N99.7m in Katsina, seize smuggled items worth N73.6m

The Area Controller in the state, Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina that incessant attacks by bandits along Jibia axis in the state had impacted negatively on revenue collection.

He said Customs also collected N538.4 million from export during the period.

He added that the export revenue came from 10,827.40 metric tons of items such as cement, hibiscus flower, chilli pepper, animal feeds, tamarind, and beverages.

“During the period under review, we were also able to intercept different vehicles, including truck and grader caterpillar worth more than N45.5 million.

“We also succeeded in seizing one used motorcycle with the duty value of N60,000 and also 447 bags of foreign rice worth more than N13.2 million.

“We seized 337 cartons of Spaghetti worth more than N2 million, 32 cartons of Macaroni worth N192,000, 115 kegs of petrol and 89 kegs of diesel amounting to more than N1.7 million.

“Other items seized were 126 bags of 50kg and 25kg bags of foreign flour worth more than over N1.9 million, and seven cartons of milky creamer milk worth N141,750,’’ he said.

Wada-Chedi also told newsmen that Customs also seized eight bags of foreign milky creamer, 450 bags of potash, 13 bags of tiger nuts and 1,000 pieces of hides and skin.