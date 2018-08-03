Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Customs boss approves redeployment of 70 Comptrollers

Hameed Ali Customs boss approves redeployment of 70 Comptrollers

Ali announced this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate, Customs boss clash again over protocol issues play

Customs boss, Hameed Ali

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has approved the redeployment of 70 Comptrollers to meet the challenges of fighting smuggling, revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Ali announced this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, on Friday in Abuja.

Attah said “among those affected were Comptrollers Abubakar Bashir,  who moves from Port-Harcourt II (Onne) to Apapa; Musa Jibrin from Apapa to Human Resources Development.

“Comptroller Sa’idu Galadima who moves from Information Communication Technology (ICT) to Port-Harcourt Area II (Onne), while Comptroller, Mohammed Aliyu of Seme Command swapped positions with Comptroller Mohammed Garba of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ among others”, Attah said.

Attah said the CGC, while giving his approval for the redeployment, said the Federal Government policies on Agriculture, Economy and Security could only be successful with a strong, determined and patriotic Customs Service.

According to him, the CGC urges all affected officers to bring their experiences to bear in the new postings by fighting smugglers to standstill and collecting every collectable revenue.

“In the face of challenging security situation and increasing inclination to non-oil revenue drive, the service must step up to be counted as a necessary safety valve for national growth, ” he added.

“The reshufflement  is with immediate effect,” he added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
3 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet

Related Articles

In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
#WhereIsThePower Buhari’s aide starts Twitter campaign against OBJ, calls him corrupt
Buhari PDP criticises President for saying Abacha built roads
Buhari This is why Obasanjo and president are fighting again
Sani Abacha Buhari praises late military dictator for building roads
Hameed Ali Customs redeploys 8 senior officers
In Lagos Customs intercepts 10 trailer loads of rice, other contraband worth N1.6bn
Manbij Syrians in Kurd-held city fear Turkey, bet on US

Local

Flood kills 3, destroys cash crops in Kano State
In Kano Flood kills 1 person, destroys 40 houses
Gwamnati na gayyattan Mata su yi amfani da dama na samun kiwon láfiya kyauta
In Gombe Dankwambo honours late Gov. Hashidu, names road, estate after him
Operation Lafiya Dole gets 4th Commander in 2 years
Tukur Buratai 3 Div. Nigeria Army gets new GOC
Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo- Wife of Nigeria's Vice President.
Dolapo Osinbajo Leadership is not exclusive preserve of Nigerian men