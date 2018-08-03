Customs boss approves redeployment of 70 Comptrollers

news

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has approved the redeployment of 70 Comptrollers to meet the challenges of fighting smuggling, revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Ali announced this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, on Friday in Abuja.

Attah said “among those affected were Comptrollers Abubakar Bashir, who moves from Port-Harcourt II (Onne) to Apapa; Musa Jibrin from Apapa to Human Resources Development.

“Comptroller Sa’idu Galadima who moves from Information Communication Technology (ICT) to Port-Harcourt Area II (Onne), while Comptroller, Mohammed Aliyu of Seme Command swapped positions with Comptroller Mohammed Garba of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ among others”, Attah said.

Attah said the CGC, while giving his approval for the redeployment, said the Federal Government policies on Agriculture, Economy and Security could only be successful with a strong, determined and patriotic Customs Service.

According to him, the CGC urges all affected officers to bring their experiences to bear in the new postings by fighting smugglers to standstill and collecting every collectable revenue.

“In the face of challenging security situation and increasing inclination to non-oil revenue drive, the service must step up to be counted as a necessary safety valve for national growth, ” he added.

“The reshufflement is with immediate effect,” he added.