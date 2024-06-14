ADVERTISEMENT
Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online news medium had reported that Adeniyi falsified his age and had spent 43 years in service.

Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Wale Adeniyi. [NAN]

In a statement, Adeniyi said that the report lacked credibility and could be best described as junk.

“Common sense dictates that a fitting picture should illustrate such a reported scandal; instead, what appeared to be a plain paper with indiscernible, blurry writings was used to attempt to convince readers.

“The first two paragraphs of the story claimed that official documents were sighted to prove Adeniyi’s culpability,” he said.

The comptroller-general said that the medium did not provide screenshots of the official documents it claimed to have obtained.

He added that the medium contradicted itself in two paragraphs of the exclusive story.

According to Adeniyi, the report claimed in one paragraph that his age falsification has enabled him to remain in service beyond age 60.

“In another, it claimed the documents also revealed that Adeniyi altered his years of service to remain in customs service,” he said.

He added that no tangible evidence was presented in the report to substantiate the claims.

“Neither the document showing age alteration nor the one showing service period extension by the customs boss was attached to the story,” he said.

He said that the report might be aimed at distracting him but he would remain focused and committed to leading Nigeria Customs Service well.

