Customs arrests suspect with foreign currencies hidden in diapers

Umar said that Suleiman was arrested in possession of 184,800 dollars and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

”The suspect arrived on Ethiopian Airlines.

”The law in Nigeria mandates that every traveler who intend to travel with cash above 10,000dollars must declare it to the authorities. Suleiman failed to do so.

”The suspect and the currencies have been transferred to the Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation,” he said.

The comptroller further said that the command has generated over N12 billion from January to date.

He also said that within the period under review, the command seized 108 bags of foreign rice, 413 cartons of foreign soap, 512 cartons of spaghetti and 83 of the 20 litres of vegetable oil.

Also, Mr Michael Nzekwe, Deputy Zonal Coordinator of EFCC said the commission will begin investigation into the issue.

Nzekwe commended the existing harmonious working relationship between the customs and EFCC and pointed out that they all work towards a common goal.