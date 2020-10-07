The Customs Area Comptroller, Mr Nasir Ahmed, stated this while handing over the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday in Kano.

Ahmed said the suspect was arrested while about to board a Dubai-bound Ethiopian Airlines with the ATM cards concealed in two sacks of beans by the personnel of the command at the airport.

”It can be assumed that the suspect can withdraw up to one million dollars in a day, at the detriment of the national economy.

ALSO READ: Customs intercepts suspect with 2,886 ATM cards concealed in noodles carton

”We handed over the suspect, his passport and other travelling documents to the EFCC for further investigations,” Ahmed said.

Commenting on other activities of the service, Ahmed said the command generated over N2.3 billion revenues in the September.

While reiterating commitment to check smuggling in the country, the comptroller sought for the support of the media to enhance awareness creation on the ills of smuggling to the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, Mr Sanusi Aliyu, the Head of the EFCC Zonal Office comprising Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, commended the service for effective surveillance to check crimes and financial crime in the airports and other point of entry in the country.

ALSO READ: Customs generates N976.6bn revenue in 8 months

Aliyu said the commission would conduct thorough investigation.

”Investigation is necessary to establish the reasons behind the acts and other persons involved in the acts.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has been a very good partner of the EFCC in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country,” he said.

Aliyu pledged continued partnership with the service to check graft practices in the country.