A man identified as Samson Odejiba, has been arrested for being in possession of fake currency notes valued at N2.5 million.

According to Tribune, the anti-smuggling team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Command, on Tuesday, November 20, 2019, intercepted the N2.5 million fake currency, at Ihunbo checking point, along Sango-Idiroko road.

Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, confirmed Odejiba's arrest.