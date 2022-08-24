RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs agents seek freight forwarders' village at Lekki Deep Seaport

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has appealed to the management of Lekki Deep Seaport to provide a Freight Forwarders’ Village for customs brokers as obtained in other modern automated ports in the world.

ANLCA members at the Lekki Deep Seaport on Wednesday.

He also called for full automation of port activities at the Lekki Deep seaport, urging the authority not to allow any government agency to frustrate the plan.

“The visit was in continuation of the association’s collaboration with critical stakeholders in the maritime industry for a better working relationship,” he said.

Head, Regulatory and Procurement of the port, Mr Daniel Odibe, while receiving the ANLCA team said the management of the Lekki Deep Seaport was happy to receive the association, being a critical stakeholder in the port industry.

Odibe pointed out that the new port which would be completed in September was fully automated and would reduce human contact to actualise the mandate of the seaport.

While briefing the visitors on the current status of the port, Odibe said the Lekki Deep Seaport was concessioned for 45 years on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

“The port has three container berths, three liquid berths and one dry bulk berth terminals and every activity is automated including the trucking system which will be operated by an electronic call up system,” he said.

On cargo movement to and from the port, Odibe said the construction of the rail linking the port was in the pipeline, but in the meantime containers would be moved via vessels and by roads.

The port management took the ANLCA team to the port area where construction work is ongoing and showcased equipment at the port expected to commence commercial operations by September.

