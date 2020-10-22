Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division (NECO) said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sani said that the affected papers were now scheduled for Nov. 17, 18 and 19.

”This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday, Oct. 22, Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24.

”The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020.

”The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently.

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments in order to safeguard lives and properties,’’ he said.

Sani said that the development became difficult for the council to move examination materials across the country.

”The Council prays that the examinations will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table,’’ he said.