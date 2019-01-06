The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has called on President Buhari to appoint a new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the group, the current IGP, Ibrahim Idris’ tenure as Nigeria’s police boss expired on January 3, 2019.

CUPP also called on all its members to prepare for continuous nation-wide protests that will start from January 15, 2019, if Idris remains in office.

“The opposition coalition wishes to remind President Buhari to the sacred provision of Section 215(1)a of the 1999 Constitution which clearly holds that the President can only appoint a serving Police Officer as Inspector General of Police.

“This means that with the reaching of the mandatory retirement age of 35 years of active service on January 3rd 2019 and the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of age while in service by the IGP(which comes up on 15th Jan 2019), the IGP is constitutionally barred from been retained or reappointed as Police IGP as he is no longer a serving Police Officer and his continued stay in office is illegal and an act of impersonation as there is no legal or documentary contrary evidence to back up his stay as IGP.

“We call on President Buhari to be courageous to announce the replacement and not bow to the pressure to cement illegality in the core of the nation’s security architecture due to his desperation to rig himself back to power knowing he has been rejected by the Nigerian people.

“The Secretariat of CUPP hereby directs all coalition members in the 36 states to begin preparation for nationwide protests from 15th January if the retired IGP is seen dressed in Police Uniform around the Force Headquarters,” it added.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki recently described the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris as the most partisan head of the Nigerian Police ever in the history of this country.