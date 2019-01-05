The governor, in a speech at the annual Moro’a Cultural Day celebration held at Manchok, Kaura Local Area, on Saturday, said that government would continue to leverage on cultural celebrations to foster togetherness to hasten development.

Represented by Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, his running mate in the forthcoming governorship election, el-Rufa’i said that cultural activities had always provided a rallying point for people of different status and faith.

The governor assured the people of government’s resolve to accord due recognition to the vital role of culture in the area of peace-building, urging them to strive to ensure that the forthcoming polls were hitch-free.

Earlier, the President, Moro’a Development Association (MDA), Mr Daniel Gaggah, had assured the state governor that the community would not relent in complementing the government’s efforts aimed at promoting peace.

In his remarks, Chief of Moro’a, Malam Tagwai Sambo, said that the Moro’a Cultural Day was usually an opportunity for his people to thank God for a bumper harvest and relative peace in his domain.

Sambo, however, appealed for the speedy completion of the School of Statistics sited in the community, and also called for a quality drainage system to ease economic activities in the area.