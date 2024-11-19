Cultism unacceptable in Edo - Governor Okpebholo declares war

Okpebholo gave the directive during an inaugural security meeting held on Monday night in Benin, the state capital. In a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, the governor said his administration places high priority on security.

He said that his government would do everything possible to ensure that the state was safe for every resident, adding that his administration would not fold its arms while cult-related killings go on in the state.

Okpebholo urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to killings in the state, especially in the state capital.

“During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The rate of cultism is not acceptable to my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this.

“We must smoke criminals out of the state, wherever they are hiding and ensure that the state is safe for all,” he said.