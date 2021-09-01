Cultism: AIG assures Lagos residents of adequate security

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Kokumo gave the assurance on Wednesday during his working visit to the local government council.

“This is home call, because I belong to Agege, I was born and brought up here in the community and it is my origin.

“I know I have a lot of responsibility to ensure both Ogun and Lagos state are crime free.

“And I am assuring Agege community that efforts will be put in place to ensure the residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Though, I have noted the security challenges facing the community as mentioned earlier by the council chairman, we will do all in our capacity to ensure the the community is crime free,” he said.

According to the AIG, the police will not only focus on one local government area but also on all nooks and crannies in both Lagos state and Ogun.

Earlier, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government, said that the AIG’s visit was a home coming and called for adequate security for the people of the area.

“We see this more as home-coming of our own in Agege. AIG Kokumu is one of us in Agege, having schooled and lived here for many years.

“So, this is more than a working visit, We will like you to help address some of the security challenges facing us.

“We have the menace of Awawa cult group to contend with, they operate in large numbers, at times in daylight and under the influence of hard drugs and various substances, robbing and inflicting injuries on their victims.

“The council is doing its best to rein them in. Many of them are beneficiaries of our ongoing rehabilitation programme in which those enrolled receive N10,000 monthly and are also learning vocational skills at our training centre,” he said.

According to him, the council also has the challenges of scavengers who, under the guise of collecting refuse, are vandalising government property.

The council chairman added that most of the iron slabs fixed on the roads, were being vandalised, thus creating manholes and endangering lives of motorists and pedestrians.

Egunjobi said that the issue of illegal structures under the power line at Akilo was also of concern to the council.

“Some of the structures are believed to be abode of criminals. We are in danger of experiencing what happened at Abattoir in Agege if we are not proactive.