Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Okechukwu on April 17, on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail for ₦10 million. At the last adjourned date on May 2, the defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), had informed the court that parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and since there was no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

The court had consequently, adjourned the case until June 5, (today) for a report of settlement. However, on Wednesday, newsmen gathered that the defence had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case. The case has now been fixed for June 25 for mention.