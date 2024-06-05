ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defence wrote a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

Celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) [Facebook/X]
Celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) [Facebook/X]

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Okechukwu on April 17, on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail for ₦10 million. At the last adjourned date on May 2, the defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), had informed the court that parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and since there was no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had consequently, adjourned the case until June 5, (today) for a report of settlement. However, on Wednesday, newsmen gathered that the defence had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case. The case has now been fixed for June 25 for mention.

In the charge, the defendant was said to have tampered with the funds in the denomination of ₦500, while dancing at the social event in Eko hotel. The offence contravenes the provisions of section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia