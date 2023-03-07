CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

Danjuma-Katsina noted that the people of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi states including Niger in North Central and Borno, in Northeast regions of the country were bedeviled with banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities.

He urged the new president to quickly swing into action in tackling the problems.

“It is our prayers that the president-elect would consolidate on the gains of his predecessors in the current fight against banditry and terrorism in the country”.

“This is because, if there is no security, there will be no peace and development in any country,” Danjuma-Katsina said.