CSOs condemn FG alleged plans to relocate airport project in Katsina

Bishir Dauda, the National Secretary of Voice of the Masses, expressed the decision while addressing newsmen in Katsina on Sunday. Dauda said the civil society organisations decided on an “unfortunate, deliberate, malicious and subversive attempt” by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Such efforts to relocate a project from Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina to other parts of the country were on baseless and preposterous excuses, the CSOs added.

The project, awarded to Avsatel Communication Limited on December 7, 2022, was to refurbish the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles (ARFF) of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina.

“It is important to note that this contract was awarded, with the down payment, during the last administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He noted that the gigantic project would have tremendous economic benefits to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Hence, these organisations consider the harmful and retrogressive action of relocating this vital project from Katsina to another part of the country for a flimsy reason, as an attempt to shortchange the good people of Katsina state, who massively voted for the President.

“At least If we don’t deserve any reward for voting APC into power, we should not be punished by Keyamo who did not contribute to mobilising hundreds of thousands of Katsina people to vote for Tinubu.

“We the people of Katsina state cherish the international airport because it is very strategic in actualising the development dreams of our forefathers.”

“We will not also take any attempt to undermine it lightly. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. If Lagos, Bayelsa or Enugu states need a world-class airport then why not Katsina state?".

He, therefore, called on Gov Dikko Radda, Katsina elders, and all patriotic sons and daughters of Katsina to further convey our message to the president, the outright rejection of the decision.

According to him, “the decision of the minister is meant to retard the development of the state, therefore, we anticipate that the president, as a listening leader, will do the needful by reversing the subversive action of his minister”.

The coalition expressed the belief that the president would direct the contractor to expedite action on the project or revoke the contract and re-award it to another firm that had the zeal and capacity to execute it.

The convener of the CSOs, Muhammad Danjuma-Katsina noted that government was a continuous process, coupled with the fact that Tinubu had repeatedly promised to complete projects started by his predecessor.

According to him, the minister and the contractors seem to have a different agenda. The CSOs include the Katsina Youth Enlightenment Crusade for Peace and Development, the Citizens Participation Against Corruption Initiative, the Voice of the Masses and the National Council of Women Society.

NAN reports that the contractor handling the project, AVSATEL Communication Ltd, initiated the move for the relocation in a memo to the minister dated December 4, 2023. The letter, signed by George Eder, the Managing Director (MD) of the company, proposed moving the project away from Katsina to Abuja or any Southern part of the country for some logistic reasons.

“While we wholeheartedly accept the award and the corresponding agreement, we would like to propose considering the relocation of the project site.

“Our proposal is based on practical considerations to ensure economic viability and long-lasting success,” the MD stated.

According to him, the proposal is based on transportation logistics, personnel and training, strategic independence, synergies and financial considerations, exports and utilisation of the Katsina site, and other considerations.