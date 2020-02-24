The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has decried the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to minors.

Speaking at press conference in Abuja, deputy executive director of the organisation, Akinbode Oluwafemi, demanded an immediate implementation of the Tobacco Control Regulations 2019 as means of checking the trend.

Olufemi also called for the inauguration of the Tobacco Control Fund as recommended in Part 3, Section 8 (1) of the NTC Act 2105.

"We demand prompt enforcement of the NTC Act 2015 and NTC Regulations 2019, particularly the implementation of the ban of sale of cigarettes to minors, ban of sale in single sticks and pictorial health warnings," he said.

“Inauguration of a Tobacco Control Fund as recommended in the NTC Act 2015. Synergy and Inter-governmental agency collaboration to enforce the NTC Act and its Regulations.

“Conformity with the provisions of the NTC Act 2015 which limits and requires transparency of interactions between government and the tobacco industry.”

Oluwafemi disclosed that tobacco agencies have developed new tactics to remain in business warning that they should be checkmated before they destroy the youths with their produce.

“It might interest you to know that the tobacco industry has not been sleeping. They have remained ingenious, working on new tactics to remain relevant and true to their bidding of stifling any form of regulation," he noted.

“For months, we have noticed an up-tick in their so-called Corporate Social Responsibility activities at state and national levels and on the social media.

“We have written to the government and the leadership of the institution to be circumspect about this dangerous proposal.

“With the gazetting of the regulations, we believe the industry will become more daring and creative hence, government at all levels must be wary and act with urgency," he added.