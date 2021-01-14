The workers were reacting to the statement made by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Geraldine Akpet, that the state would soon introduce new dress code for civil servants in the state.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a civil servant, Mr Mike Ogar, welcomed the move but added it was not workers’ need for now.

According to him, there are a lot of challenges in the system.

“There is no welfare package for workers for a long time now, there are issues of unpaid arrears and promotions without benefit.

“Our working environment is not conducive, just take a look at our offices and you will understand what I am saying.

“Those are the areas the state government should focus on for effective service delivery,’’ he said.

To Mr Emmanuel Etuk, dress code simply implies that someone needs to dress moderately.

“There is nothing wrong in asking people to dress well while coming to work because dressing properly, apart from making you look responsible, uplifts the image of the service,’’ he said.

Mrs Angela Bassey noted that dress code in the service had always been trouser and shirt with tie for the men depending on their departments.

According to her, the women are expected to be in a blouse and skirt or corporate gown.

She, however, added that she sees many civil servants coming to work dress in casual wears.

NAN reports that the Cross River HoS had said the new code to be introduced was to stem indecent dressing and check truancy among workers in the state civil service.

She also said the state government would introduce Closed Circuit Televisions Cameras (CCTV), to monitor civil servants.

Akpet added that a reward and sanction system would be introduced as part of the new reform policy to spur workers to put in their best.