Cross River will be haven for investors, says commissioner

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner stated this in Calabar on Friday at the sideline of the International Cooperation and Investment Summit, organised by the state government.

While noting that the state was on a pedestal of greatness, he urged the people to brace for the anticipated change.

Ekpang said that the content of the summit which was first of its kind in the state, had already opened floodgate of huge and multifaceted investments for the socio- economic development across the state.

He, however, said it behoove on the people to key into the paradigm shift and cooperate with the anticipated investors.

He noted that aside the expected employment opportunities from the Governor’s economic policy drive, small scale businesses, as well as macro businesses, would also benefit from the policies.

According to him, “The potentials and expectations from this summit will overwhelm the economy of the state and thus kick-start the developmental aspirations of the state.”

On security, the commissioner said, “robust and strategic measures have been put in place to address all challenges associated with insecurity.