Cross River State Government has announced that Local Government election in the state would hold in February 2020.

The Chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, (CROSIEC) Dr. Mike Ushie released the timetable for the election on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Some of the activities highlighted in the timetable include meeting with political parties on December 4, 2019, and Heads of Local Government Administration on December 16.

The timetable also states that sales of nomination forms will begin in December till January 16, 2020.

As stated in the timetable, submission of list of candidates to the state electoral commission by political parties will begin on December 11, and end on January 10, 2020, while meeting with stakeholders in all the Local Government Areas will hold between December 17 and 23.

According to Punch, nominations will close on January 9, 2020, while campaign by political parties will begin on February 7 and end on February 21, 2020, followed by the election on Saturday, February 22, 2020.