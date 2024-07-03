Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Dr Henry Ayuk, Commissioner for Health faulted the state’s listing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

He said there had been no reported case of the epidemic in the state since the last incident on Jan. 29.

The commissioner alleged that the NCDC relied on old data to include the state among the affected states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know where they got their information from, but I can tell you that there is no case of cholera here since the last one we had in January when one life was lost.

“I repeat again, there is no confirmation of any case of cholera in Cross River,” he said.

The commissioner, however, assured that a response team was already in place should there be an outbreak in the state.

“As part of our preparedness, we have reactivated our public health emergency response team at the state and local government level to respond and react immediately.

“We are increasing surveillance in the state and also educating communities on the need to report any case of diarrhoea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are particularly focused on the riverine areas and hot spots such as Etung, Abi, Obubura, Biase and part of Yakurr Local Government Areas,“ he said.

It would be recalled that the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, had on Tuesday listed ten states, including Cross River, as states affected by cholera outbreak.

He listed the states as, Lagos, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, and Nasarawa.