Cross River Magistrates issue 7-day ultimatum on delayed promotions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Magistrates also decried what they described as the state’s government's inability to pay yearly robing allowances to its members as applicable nationwide.

In a communiqué at the end of its meeting in Calabar on Wednesday, signed by Godwin Onah and Solomon Abuo, President and Secretary, the association said some Magistrates had been stagnated since 2015.

The association also had ₦15,000 monthly allowance given to magistrates in the state compared with their colleagues in their states, who received between ₦200,000 and ₦250,000 monthly.

The Magistrates were also demanding the rehabilitation of magistrate courts across the state and no provision of official vehicles to its members.

The Magistrates, however, decried what they described as the state’s government's inability to pay yearly robing allowances to its members as applicable nationwide.

"To protect the welfare of members, uphold minimum standards and sanctity of the magistrates in the state, we need immediate action on our demands.

“Magistrates are seen daily on public or commercial vehicles, most times alongside litigants and criminal suspects standing trial before them, this is a security risk to their lives.

“This will leave Magistrates with no other option but to embark on a warning industrial action for two weeks in line with the extant labour laws effective from Wednesday, November 13.

“All services will be withdrawn from Wednesday, thereafter proceed on an indefinite strike if the government fails to implement their demands,’’ they said.

