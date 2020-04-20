Mr Bobby Ekpeyong, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Obudu Ranch Resort, during the test-run on Monday at the ranch in Obudu, said Gov. Ben Ayade was fully committed to bringing the resort back to life.

Ekpenyong added that the governor’s commitment was to ensure the resort regained its pride of place in the tourism and hospitality sector of the country.

“In addition, there have been other major renovation works which are ongoing at the ranch, one of which is the total overhaul of facilities at the water park which is now also ready for use by the public.

“Plans are underway to fix the power situation at the ranch with a foreign company coming in to install wind turbines as an alternative source of power.

“This installation would have been in place if not for the lockdown we are witnessing today due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As soon as the lockdown order is lifted and the expatriates come in, I can assure you that the problem of power at Obudu resort will be a thing of the past,” he said.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr Eric Anderson, who inspected the test-run, thanked Ayade for keeping his promise and ensuring that the resort was restored to function at its full capacity.

The ranch resort found on the Obudu Plateau close to the Cameroon border in the North-Eastern part of Cross River, was sometime one of Nigeria’s finest tourism destinations.

It, however, remained a shadow of itself for over 10 years, due to poor management and maintenance.