Cross River Govt. moves to have Perm. Secs. at LG level

Adegen disclosed this on Thursday in Calabar during the solemn assembly to mark the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The Chairman, Cross River Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Adegen, says a bill for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries for Local Governments is now before the State House of Assembly.

“One of our achievements in office is the resolve to have permanent secretaries at the councils and the bill is currently before the assembly and we are sure it will be passed very soon.

“The state governor has assured me that as soon the bill gets to his table he would sign it into law without hesitation.

”I assure you that Cross River will be the first state in Nigeria to have this law.

“So, as a graduate, once you are recruited into the local government system, you will rise to the level of permanent secretary,” he said.

Adegen, who received an award of excellence during the ceremony, urged local government staff to work harder, noting that many innovations were being introduced to strengthen the third tier of the government.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour and Employment, Mr Effiong Umo, said that government was willing to partner with NULGE in ensuring a viable local government administration in the state.

“I want to assure you that in your struggle for autonomy, the state is solidly behind you.

”I also want to assure you that when the issue of minimum wage comes, as in the case of local government autonomy, you will be carried along,” he said.

