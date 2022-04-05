RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cross River government denies non-payment of workers' salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Cross River government has faulted media reports alleging that it has been unable to pay salaries to workers and gratuities to pensioners in the state.

Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Service (HOS), Mr Timothy Akwaji on Tuesday in Calabar.

Akwaji said the reports were malicious, untrue and concocted to dent the good image of Gov. Ben Ayade.

“Even in the face of challenging revenue inflows, the state government has consistently placed premium on payment of salaries and pensions.

“It is unarguable that even in the face of challenging revenue inflows, coupled with suffocating debt over-hang, the Ayade led administration has religiously placed premium on payment of salaries and pension to the admiration of all.

“However, any person or group of persons who have genuine claims of being owed salaries and pensions should forward same to the HOS for investigation and further action.

“The State Government shall not hesitate to sanction or prosecute those orchestrating this malicious and cheap propaganda aimed at causing disaffection in the state,” he said.

He said that the government would remain focused in its determination to address concerns of workers and senior citizens of the state.

