Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

The director-general assured that a committee would be created to ensure equitable distribution of items.

Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Rev. James Anam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday. The items received include: garri, maize, and rice.

He stated that while the state got maize and garri from the national food reserve, it received the rice from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. The director-general assured of equitable distribution of the items across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“We received a total of 14,040 bags of 50kg of maize, 3,380 bags of 50kg of garri from the national food reserve, while we received 14,000 bags of 25kg of rice from the federal ministry of agriculture.

“These items were received by the state just last week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, has said that a committee that would ensure equitable distribution of the items to the intended recipients was already in place.

Ekpand said unlike before, the committee was an all-inclusive one involving security agencies and other groups, including people living with disabilities.

“The committee comprises personnel of DSS, police, immigration, SEMA, women group, youths as well as people with disabilities.

“In fact, each of the group members will be physically present in all the local government during the distribution, whose date is yet to be determined.

“The essence is to ensure that only those who are meant to receive the palliatives get them,” he added.

