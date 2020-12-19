Abdulkadir Jimoh, the Commissioner of Police in Cross River state is dead.

Jimoh reportedly died from COVID-19 complications in Calabar in the morning of Friday, December 18, 2020, after battling with health challenges for some weeks.

While confirming his death, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme said the police boss was brought into the hospital practically dead.

According to The Guardian, Ikpeme advised those who have been in close contact with the deceased to go into self-isolation and visit the UCTH for a COVID-19 test immediately.

During the launching of Operation Akpakwu, the state’s joint security neighbourhood watch force on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Jimoh was said to have slumped after delivering a speech.

He was reportedly rushed out of the Governor’s Office, where the event held.

The police boss was last seen in public on Saturday, December 5, 2020, during the Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, The Guardian reports.

After the election, Jimoh’s health challenges reportedly deteriorated.

Reacting to his death, Governor Ben Ayade described his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the Force.

In a statement by Christian Ita, Ayade’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor said Jimoh “a brave and courageous officer, who was a central figure in the fight against crime…You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace.

“Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise. You kept us safe and gave us your all.

“We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality… late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity, intellect and expertise will be sorely missed, as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country.”

