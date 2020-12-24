Ahead of cross-over services that will hold in churches across the country on Thursday, December 31, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised residents of the state to respect the curfew imposed by Federal Government.

The FG had recently imposed the curfew on the state to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

While addressing journalists on Thursday, December 24, 2020, Sanwo-Olu, who just recovered from the virus urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe COVID-19 protocol.

The governor said, “There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4am and that has to be respected. No night vigils in any form.

“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“So, there are no vigils anywhere. This is just one Christmas, we will have many Christmas. So, you can have your prayers at home.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19 infections in Ondo State, the state government on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, cancelled cross-over services in churches across the state while the Ogun State Government restricted attendance at cross-over services.