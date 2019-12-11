This was contained in a press statement issued by Maj. Ojo Adenegan, Assistant Director Army Public Relations in Benin on Tuesday.

Adenegan said that two of the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of some NDLEA personnel, while three were arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery.

He also said that the suspect were arrested at two separate operations by the troops.

He explained that the two murder suspects were arrested at a joint operation by the troops and personnel of the NDLEA.

He said the the murder suspects were arrested in connection with the killings of four NDLEA personnel in Uzebba, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo.

According to him, “The NDLEA, Ondo State Command in the early hours of Monday 9 December 2019 conducted a raid operation at Uzebba Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The operation was targeted at suspects who allegedly attacked NDLEA Checkpoint between Ifon and Uzebba on 17 February this year.

“Four personnel of NDLEA were killed and their operational vehicle set ablaze in the unfortunate incident.

“During the raid operation in Uzebba Town one the suspects was arrested while the second suspect escaped but his wife was picked up.

Some ammunitions recovered by the exercise crocodile smile IV troops of the 4 Brigade, Benin from the robbery suspects. [NAN]

“In another development, troops of 4 Brigade Exercise Crocodile Smile; acting on a tip off, prevented a robbery attack at Ogheghe Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo at about 22:00 hrs hrs on Monday."

Adenegan said that on receipt of the information, troops mobilised swiftly to the scene of the incident and arrested 3 suspects.

He also said that the troops recovered a short single barrel gun with five live cartridges.

He, however, said that the suspected killers of the personnel of NDLEA have been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation.

He added that the robbery suspects are in custody for further investigation before they are handed over to the Police for further necessary action.

“We are using this medium to solicit for more support and cooperation from the general public in the area of information sharing on criminal activities within the State and its environs.

“We also use this opportunity to assure the general public that the Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a peaceful Edo and environs."