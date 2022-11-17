RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities

The Cross River Government has directed members of the general public to cease all forms of illegal mining activities ongoing in the state, especially in Biase and Akamkpa Local Government areas.

Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)

This is contained in a statement on Thursday, in Calabar, by Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office, Calabar.

Mboto said illegal activities constitute threat to the safety and security of the local government areas.

“Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has placed a total ban on all illegal mining activities in the state forthwith.

“Security agencies have been directed to seal all illegal mining sites and arrest and prosecute all illegal mining companies and persons involved in this illegal activities,” he said.

