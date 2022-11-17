This is contained in a statement on Thursday, in Calabar, by Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office, Calabar.
C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities
The Cross River Government has directed members of the general public to cease all forms of illegal mining activities ongoing in the state, especially in Biase and Akamkpa Local Government areas.
Recommended articles
Mboto said illegal activities constitute threat to the safety and security of the local government areas.
“Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has placed a total ban on all illegal mining activities in the state forthwith.
“Security agencies have been directed to seal all illegal mining sites and arrest and prosecute all illegal mining companies and persons involved in this illegal activities,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji
2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation
C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities
I won’t run my administration on religious bias — Tinubu
Centre highlights factors responsible for 92% learning deprivation rate in Nigeria
How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks
Tinubu support group trains members on anger management
PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu
PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox