Presenting the committee’s report during plenary on Thursday in Calabar, its Chairman, Mr Chris Mbu-Ogar, said that the bill was to further enthrone accountability and transparency in the conduct of government business in the state.
C/River Assembly passes public complaint, anti-corruption commission bill
The Cross River House of Assembly has passed the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2022 into Law.
Mbu-Ogar said that the commission would ensure transparency in the management of state resources.
“The bill will serve as a watchdog on public and civil servants in the state, including contractors or organisations that may indulge in corrupt practices.
“The commission when fully established shall have the powers to investigate and prosecute anybody or organisation following complaints lodged before it.
“This implies that, the commission shall work with whistle blowers in the course of carrying out its functions,’’ he said.
After the House dissolved into the ‘committee of the whole’ to consider the committee’s report, a majority of the lawmakers agreed that the passage of the bill would curb corruption and abuse of office in conduct of government business.
In his remarks, Speaker of the House, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, mandated the Clerk, Mr Bassey Ekpenyong to forward clean copies of the law to Gov. Ben Ayade for assent.
