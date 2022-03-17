C/River Assembly passes public complaint, anti-corruption commission bill

Mbu-Ogar said that the commission would ensure transparency in the management of state resources.

“The bill will serve as a watchdog on public and civil servants in the state, including contractors or organisations that may indulge in corrupt practices.

“The commission when fully established shall have the powers to investigate and prosecute anybody or organisation following complaints lodged before it.

“This implies that, the commission shall work with whistle blowers in the course of carrying out its functions,’’ he said.

After the House dissolved into the ‘committee of the whole’ to consider the committee’s report, a majority of the lawmakers agreed that the passage of the bill would curb corruption and abuse of office in conduct of government business.