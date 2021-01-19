No injuries or loss of lives were recorded when a fuel tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit fell in the Alapere Ogudu area of Lagos State on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The tanker spilled its content along the road when it fell around noon, leading to traffic gridlock in the area.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived the scene shortly to carry out damping down operations to secure the area.

Fire incidents caused by fuel tankers are quite commonplace in Lagos State, with dozens of lives lost, and property worth millions destroyed over the years.

Earlier in January, LASEMA director-general, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, called on all articulated truck drivers to drive within speed limits and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.