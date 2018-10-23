Kaduna Crises: Don’t review curfew yet, CAN scribe advises Kaduna Govt

Pulse.ng logo
Kaduna Crises: Don’t review curfew yet, CAN advises Kaduna Govt

Ibrahim gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, and said that there was still tension in the state, which could only be checked by the restriction.

  • Published:
Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, has advised the state government against hasty review of 24-hour curfew imposed on Sunday following clashes in the state.

The clashes left many people dead and scores injured.

Ibrahim gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, and said that there was still tension in the state, which could only be checked by the restriction.

He said that lifting the curfew when the dust had not fully settled would give room for further attacks and deaths.

Ibrahim commiserated with those who lost their loved ones in the clashes and prayed to God to heal the wounded and compensate those who recorded other losses.

He observed that social disagreement and misunderstanding often assumed religious dimension in the state, saying “we do not have the stomach to contain religious crisis in this country.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the good people of Kaduna State to restrain from vengeance and channel all perceived injustices to the appropriate authorities saddled with the responsibility of ensuring justice.

“Rather than fighting with daggers and guns, the masses, who are always the victims of communal clauses, should unite and demand for their rights from the government democratically.

“I pray that Kaduna will return to the old good days when Muslims and Christians lived and grew together in harmony.”

The CAN scribe also called on the state government to prosecute those responsible in stoking the crises without favour to any group.

Violence erupted in some parts of Kaduna town and its environs on Sunday, five days after 55 people were reportedly killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. 

