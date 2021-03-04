The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, noting that it is all in public interest.

She said that the new step had become imperative and was part of the ongoing measures aimed at reducing crime rate in the state.

The Commissioner, who just returned from an on-the-spot assessment tour of five out of the 16 local government areas in the state, said that some of the identified buildings had been found to be capable of harbouring criminals.

She said that most of the abandoned buildings in the state, especially in Ado Ekiti; the state capital, had become a den for criminals.

She, therefore, warned owners of such abandoned buildings in the state to complete and take possession of their properties without further delay or risk forfeiting them to government.

According to her, government can no longer tolerate such structures that have become hideouts for criminals and miscreants.

She reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the safety of lives and property of the people in the state.

She added that the residents must compliment government’s efforts by by being more security conscious.

They must also be giving prompt and relevant information to the appropriate agencies of government in their various areas, she advised.

NAN reports that the commissioner and her team inspected abandoned buildings and facilities along Fabo – Efon Express Road, Efon Alaaye.

They also visited the Aramoko Forest Reserve area along Ijero road and Asasa Camp, all in Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Others areas visited include: abandoned buildings and sites along Ire -Ilupeju Ekiti road, Ire Ekiti, abandoned buildings and sites along Afao – Igbemo road, and abandoned sites along Ikere – Ise road.