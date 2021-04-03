A Sweden-based analyst, Hugo Kaaman says Boko Haram insurgents’ video in which they claimed responsibility for the missing fighter jet of the Nigerian Air Force was doctored.

A Nigeria Air Force Alpha jet disappeared from the radar on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and two days after, the terrorist group released a clip saying they shot down the aircraft.

To authenticate their claim, the terrorists showed one of them standing on what they said is the wreckage of the jet. A body was also seen in the wreckage of the aircraft.

The video also showed the Nigerian flag and number NAF 475 on its fuselage.

However, Kaaman, who is ‘an independent open-source researcher, with a heavy focus on the use of Suicide Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices by armed non-state actors’ said Boko Haram’s claim is not true.

Kaaman in a series of tweets on Saturday said the video the terrorists released was from a 2012 incident involving a Syrian Air Force helicopter.

He tweeted, “Boko Haram just released a video claiming it shows a NAF jet shot down by the group. Looking at the video, it appears as if the jet explodes mid-air.

“However, this is not true. BH (Boko Haram) took a 2012 video showing a SyAAF (Syrian Air Force) helicopter exploding mid-air over Idlib and superimposed it. Weak

“Just to be clear, the jet really crashed. It’s unclear whether this was due to hostile fire or technical issues. The wreckage can be seen in the same Boko Haram video. This video merely highlights Boko Haram’s fake footage of the shootdown itself.”

The Nigerian Air Force had also dismissed Boko Haram’s claim on the missing jet.

The force said the video is fake because it is fraught with inconsistencies.