Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

CPC boss urges youths to refrain from cyber crimes

Babatunde Irukera CPC boss urges youths to refrain from cyber crimes

Irukera made the call  while delivering a keynote address at the maiden edition of the Progressive Minds Forum in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Babatunde Irukera, Director-General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) play

Babatunde Irukera, Director-General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC)

(Twitter|@tundeirukera)

Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director-General of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), on Saturday urged Nigerian youths to refrain from cyber crimes and deploy their creative  energy to  productive ventures.

Irukera made the call  while delivering a keynote address at the maiden edition of the Progressive Minds Forum in Lagos.

“Never in our history were fraud or any form of criminal activity celebrated as they are being daily celebrated today.

“It is no longer a secret that the preponderance of Nigerian youths think that the quickest and easiest route to wealth today is the infamous ‘yahoo yahoo’,” Irukera added.

The CPC boss urged the youth to seek to explore their talents in the best possible ways they could  rather than blaming all the problems on the environment.

Irukera said that the forum, comprising a group of professionals, discovered that the myriad challenges facing the country began with negative mindsets that people had from young age.

According to him, the only way to tackle the problem is to attack them from the root cause, hence the training of youths towards positive mindsets.

He called on youths to develop  their talents for the benefit of the society positively.

“Mindset is what would determine how far you go; talent is just a piece of what brings success; your attitude and approach are what will ultimately determine how successful you are,” he said.

The CPC boss urged youths to shun  inglorious acts such as cyber crimes and be positively engaged and productively involved in order to be successful in life, saying “there is no short cut to success”.

He pointed out that a country’s  approach to innovations and creativity would determine how far it could grow, adding  that the right mindset to such growth was to think through the nation’s talents.

Mrs Omotayo Gbajabiamila-Olamona, Chief Coordinator, Progressive Minds Forum, said that the country would get quality delivery from youths when they were prodded in the  right direction.

Gbajabiamila-Olamona said that investment in infrastructure, without same in human capacity, would not make the country to get expected successful result.

“The mind is a very powerful organ, it directs most of the activities rendered by any human being. If the mind is properly tuned, activities will be positively delivered.

“For instance, if youths have a mind of success, they will work hard towards the goal and ensure it is attained,” she said.

She urged  the people of Lagos State  to be ambassadors of peace and be determined to sustain all the progressive developments recorded by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Forum is a non-profit organisation that works in conjunction with  government and corporate bodies as well as individuals to bring about a better society.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet

Related Articles

Shisha Health minister urges police to enforce ban on flavoured tobacco products
Kemi Adeosun New alcoholic drinks, tobacco excise duty kicks off Monday
NAFDAC CPC commends agency for checking codeine abuse
Babatunde Irukera Arbitrary billing, indiscriminate disconnection constitute gross consumer abuse – CPC
Dr Okechukwu Enelamah Quality of goods, services will no longer be compromised
Buhari Presidency releases full list of president’s appointees
PHCN How over N11tr for electricity was squandered under OBJ, Yar’Adua, Jonathan

Local

Is it possible to masturbate too much?
RCCG Stay away from masturbation, cleric cautions youths
FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800%
FRSC Agency sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional patrol vehicles
Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike
Saraki Senate President says other states should emulate Rivers
5 foods that help reduce your risk of having cancer
Cancer 72,000 patients die annually in Nigeria-Expert