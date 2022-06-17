RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police Commissioner warns fake news merchants against causing panic in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has warned purveyors of fake news against causing unnecessary panic in the state.

He gave the warning in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyi, on Friday in Lagos.

Alabi expressed displeasure over the continuous publication of fake news by some mischief makers.

“The Command has observed with dismay repeated and concerted efforts by mischief makers to destabilise the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

“These war mongers have devised ghoulish plans to release to the public at regular intervals concocted social media messages alleging stockpiling of arms and an impending attack on the state.”

The Command allayed the fears of Lagosians and assured them that all resources had been put in place to stop any criminals activities.

“All human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state to ensure there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

“The State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command has been placed on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.”

The police boss enjoined residents of the state to go about the duties without panic or threat.

“Upon the carefully laid down security plans and strategies, all residents of the state are urged to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Remain vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies,” he said.

