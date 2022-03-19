CP orders probe of policeman for physically assaulting masquerade in Enugu

According to Ndukwe, the CP has directed the criminal investigation department (CID) to thoroughly investigate and ensure the disciplinary sanction of policemen alleged to have physically assaulted a young man and a masquerade at Agbani community, as shown in a viral video clips.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner condemned the act, describing as unprofessional the alleged assault by police operatives as displayed in the viral video clips.

He said that the commissioner noted that such acts are against professionalism, extant operational codes of the Nigeria Police and more importantly, the fundamental human rights of citizens by police officers under his watch.

He said the act “shall not be condoned”.

“The commissioner urged the said victims and eye witnesses to the incident, to report at the state’s criminal investigation department in order to provide necessary information and evidence that will aid the investigation.

“He also enjoins citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and assist the command to further instill discipline on its personnel by promptly reporting their unprofessional conducts, especially in the areas of extortion and other corrupt practices.

“Citizens should also report the abuse of their discretionary powers and the violation of fundamental human rights of any one,” he said.

Ndukwe urged the citizens to report such matters by calling the Command’s Control Room numbers on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202.