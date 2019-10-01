The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Mr Bala Ciroma on Monday ordered investigation into the killing of three suspected “one chance” robbers in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The command condemned the killing of the three suspects by an angry mob at Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja.

Manzah said that available preliminary information in the matter indicated that the suspects were burnt to death by the angry mob following an alarm raised by a yet to be identified victim.

“The Command unequivocally condemns the action of the angry mob who resorted to meting out jungle justice on the suspects instead of handing them over to the Police for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“While reassuring the public of command’s unwavering commitment to fight one chance robbery and reduce the crime to its barest minimum, it enjoins the public to be security conscious.

“The public is a encouraged to report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police formation or contact the Command Control Room on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” he said.