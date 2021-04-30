CP Odumosu says new anti-cultism law has reduced cultism in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism, 2021 into law on March 15.

The commissioner said that most of the hoodlums, cultists and miscreants who were alleged to be terrorising the state had been arrested and prosecuted while many of them were being kept at bay.

“This has been made possible by the anti-cultism law which prescribes 25 years’ imprisonment for any cultist as well as punishment for whoever that serves as accessory to any cult member.

“The law also prescribes 15 years’ imprisonment for anybody whose property, event centre, recreational centre, bar, vehicle among others is used to aid or facilitate any cult related activities.

“Also, a two-year imprisonment awaits parents of any cult member as punishment,” he said.

Odumosu said that the state had been calm as the Command had improved on the state’s security network.

He said that six suspected cultists were recently arrested at Ikotun, Aguda and Surulere areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the cultists are: Olalekan Bruwa ‘m’, 33, Matthew Majemu ‘m’, 35, Adewale Sodiq ‘m’, 37, Ope Ajayi ‘m’, 21, Balogun Isah ‘m’, 21 and Sunday Alagolo ‘m’.

“Some of them were arrested for being in possession of one locally-made short gun, one unexpended cartridge, one dagger and a substance suspected to be a charm.