RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CP Odumosu says new anti-cultism law has reduced cultism in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday said that the Lagos State new law on Anti-Cultism had generally made the state calm and reduced the activities of cultists.

Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu (Punch)
Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

Odumosu said this while addressing newsmen at the Police Command, Lagos State Headquarters, Ikeja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism, 2021 into law on March 15.

The commissioner said that most of the hoodlums, cultists and miscreants who were alleged to be terrorising the state had been arrested and prosecuted while many of them were being kept at bay.

“This has been made possible by the anti-cultism law which prescribes 25 years’ imprisonment for any cultist as well as punishment for whoever that serves as accessory to any cult member.

“The law also prescribes 15 years’ imprisonment for anybody whose property, event centre, recreational centre, bar, vehicle among others is used to aid or facilitate any cult related activities.

“Also, a two-year imprisonment awaits parents of any cult member as punishment,” he said.

Odumosu said that the state had been calm as the Command had improved on the state’s security network.

He said that six suspected cultists were recently arrested at Ikotun, Aguda and Surulere areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the cultists are: Olalekan Bruwa ‘m’, 33, Matthew Majemu ‘m’, 35, Adewale Sodiq ‘m’, 37, Ope Ajayi ‘m’, 21, Balogun Isah ‘m’, 21 and Sunday Alagolo ‘m’.

“Some of them were arrested for being in possession of one locally-made short gun, one unexpended cartridge, one dagger and a substance suspected to be a charm.

“Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest other members who are still at large, while the suspects will soon be charged to court,” Odumosu said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Identical twins who share the same boyfriend say “this is how it works for us” (photos)