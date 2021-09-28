RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CP Odumosu directs police officers to beef up security in Lagos

Commissioner of police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday directed officers and men to beef up security as the year draws to an end.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu (Western Post News)

Odumosu gave the directive at a routine briefing with field and tactical Commanders and Heads of Departments.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu.

Odumosu said the directive became imperative against the backdrop of activities of hoodlums in traffic snarls.

The police commissioner charged all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders to provide adequate security at road construction sites to curtail traffic robbery and to also control gridlocks in affected areas in the state.

He said that the proactive steps would make Lagos roads secure, safe and more comfortable for motorists and other road users.

The police boss commended officers and men of the command for their selfless services in the face of daunting challenges that confronted them in the line of duty.

Odumosu admonished the officers and men not to be discouraged by the death of CSP Kazeem Abonde, who was brutally killed during a raid on criminal hideouts at Ajao Estate on Sept. 23.

He assured that the deceased officer would not die in vain.

